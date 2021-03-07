Analysts Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Price Target at C$23.14

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.14.

OR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

OR traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,452. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$6.35 and a 52 week high of C$17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 135.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total value of C$412,149.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,022,619.85.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

