Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,735. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

