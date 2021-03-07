Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,503,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,834 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,950,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,451,000 after acquiring an additional 554,539 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 518.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 623,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 522,878 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Prologis by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,560,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,340,000 after acquiring an additional 445,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,552,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,426. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.20. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.