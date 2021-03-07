ZPER (ZPR) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $1.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00070596 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002285 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

