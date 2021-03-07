Short Interest in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Decreases By 23.1%

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 251,500 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 28th total of 327,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Prudential stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $41.62. 623,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,294. Prudential has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1073 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 425,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Prudential by 6.0% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 90,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential by 20.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUK. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

