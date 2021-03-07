Xponance Inc. Acquires 819 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.00. 3,455,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.10.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

