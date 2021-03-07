Xponance Inc. Acquires 247 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.71. 3,187,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,798. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The company has a market capitalization of $140.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

