-$0.11 EPS Expected for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2021


Brokerages forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:ALRN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. 2,124,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477,366. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $113.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.13. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

In other news, insider Muneer A. Satter bought 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

