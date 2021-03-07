Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Target Price at C$9.56

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VET. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective (up from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective (up from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

TSE:VET traded up C$0.57 on Tuesday, reaching C$9.39. 4,714,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,986. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.20 and a 12 month high of C$11.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.29.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

