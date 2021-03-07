DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

DCCPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DCC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of DCCPF remained flat at $$83.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DCC has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $91.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

