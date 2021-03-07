MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 441,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 393,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,727,000 after purchasing an additional 64,007 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 1,866,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,642,000 after purchasing an additional 131,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 493,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,343 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.10. 6,871,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,410. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.69. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

