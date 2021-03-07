MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0034 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $422,995.94 and $9,791.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 402,973,132 coins and its circulating supply is 125,671,204 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MIBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.