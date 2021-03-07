Stellar Reaches Market Cap of $9.18 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and $739.63 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.95 or 0.00467409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00067910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015727 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00077092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.00285867 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,460 coins and its circulating supply is 22,571,069,811 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.