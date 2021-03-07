MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Realogy makes up about 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth about $823,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Realogy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 605,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 115,550 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,643,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Realogy by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 392,860 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLGY stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

