$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. Farmers National Banc posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMNB. Piper Sandler raised Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.73. 76,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,342. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $444.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 508,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 91,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,584 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 578.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 64,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 27,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

