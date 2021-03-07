Paradice Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Paradice Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,437,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. ITT accounts for approximately 6.2% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $110,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ITT by 1.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 122.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 3.9% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 789,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,331. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.