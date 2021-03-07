Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the January 28th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of LEU stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. 156,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 3.71. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16.

LEU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $321,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $847,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 517.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

