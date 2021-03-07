Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Short Interest Update

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the January 28th total of 10,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,370,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,896,000 after buying an additional 86,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 30,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,441,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,750. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0394 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.