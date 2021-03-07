MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.5% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.58 on Friday, reaching $308.68. 121,523,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,082,133. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

