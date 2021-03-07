MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,908 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 817,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 158,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.14. 12,589,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,360. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

