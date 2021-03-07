Brokerages Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to Post $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.71. VMware posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $8.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $9.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.65.

VMware stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,704. VMware has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $161.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

