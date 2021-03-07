Veriti Management LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,876,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,314. The company has a market capitalization of $198.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

