Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.81 on Friday, hitting $158.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,143,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.