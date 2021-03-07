Paradice Investment Management LLC Sells 10,616 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,530 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 1,382.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,112 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,746 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Shares of SE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.76. 9,360,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,023. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

