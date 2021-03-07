Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 92,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,540. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.