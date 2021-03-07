Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 92,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,540. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

