Analysts Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Well.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMWL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

In other news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in American Well during the third quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at about $1,473,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWL traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.34. 2,977,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. American Well has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

