Brokerages Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to announce ($0.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). AnaptysBio posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

ANAB stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 322,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,539. The company has a market capitalization of $806.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.