$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Hostess Brands posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,760. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

