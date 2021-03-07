Render Token (RNDR) Market Capitalization Tops $44.17 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. Render Token has a market cap of $44.17 million and $33,873.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 70.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00055452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.48 or 0.00777642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00027364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00059832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00041449 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 506,824,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,906,247 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

Render Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

