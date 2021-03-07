Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

PLYA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,953. The company has a market capitalization of $926.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05.

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,867 shares of company stock worth $211,298. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

