Kusama (KSM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.94 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $228.62 or 0.00456474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $114.27 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kusama has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.28 or 0.00465772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00067648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00076765 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00081129 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00052119 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.13 or 0.00183948 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

