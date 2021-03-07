Short Interest in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declines By 23.5%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eagle Point Income stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. 1,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.
About Eagle Point Income
There is no company description available for Eagle Point Income Co Inc
