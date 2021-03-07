Short Interest in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declines By 23.5%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eagle Point Income stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. 1,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

About Eagle Point Income

There is no company description available for Eagle Point Income Co Inc

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.