Short Interest in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Grows By 33.7%

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the January 28th total of 3,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $4.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.52. 1,188,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,182. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.69 and its 200 day moving average is $149.71. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

