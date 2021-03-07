Veriti Management LLC Invests $1.95 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. NIKE comprises about 0.5% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

NKE traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $133.35. 5,957,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,531,316. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.15. The firm has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

