The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,445,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $3,340,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.44.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.22. 20,026,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,158,140. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.74 and its 200 day moving average is $192.03. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $264.29.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.