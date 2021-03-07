Financial Advisors Network Inc. Takes $445,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,260 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

In related news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 199,222 shares of company stock valued at $28,071,579 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNS traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $126.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,755,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,840. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.62 and its 200 day moving average is $121.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

