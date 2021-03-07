Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 30.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Intuit by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 14.9% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $60,332,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $5.88 on Friday, reaching $382.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,652. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

