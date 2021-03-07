Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 79,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.04. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

