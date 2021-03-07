Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,746,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31,148.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,455,000 after buying an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,865,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after buying an additional 195,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,359. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $163.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

