Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

CS traded up C$0.19 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,282. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$5,022,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,965,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,078,696.90. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$855,749.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 887,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,819,561.55.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

