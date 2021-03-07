Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

VNQ traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.86. 7,166,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,749. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

