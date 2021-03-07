Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in BlackRock by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $19.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $702.28. The company had a trading volume of 698,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,723. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $718.32 and a 200 day moving average of $661.83.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

