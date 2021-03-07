Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $750,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.58 on Friday, hitting $308.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,523,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,082,133. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $338.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

