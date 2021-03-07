$156.80 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to post $156.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $192.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $704.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $734.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $760.98 million, with estimates ranging from $668.00 million to $880.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 742,102 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 292,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,146,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,791,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.