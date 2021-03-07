$156.80 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to post $156.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $192.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $704.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $734.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $760.98 million, with estimates ranging from $668.00 million to $880.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 742,102 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 292,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,146,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,791,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

