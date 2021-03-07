China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) Short Interest Update

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 28th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CGA traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. 18,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,139. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $24.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.74. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The basic materials company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.16 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 53.71% and a negative net margin of 66.12%.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

