América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Short Interest Down 24.9% in February

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the January 28th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 222,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 169,098 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,754,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,416. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

