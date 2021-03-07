Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) Short Interest Up 33.8% in February

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the January 28th total of 822,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.93. 12,250,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,607,768. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

