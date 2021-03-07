Mirrored Netflix Price Reaches $535.48 on Exchanges (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $16.26 million and $370,974.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for approximately $535.48 or 0.01071617 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.50 or 0.00465276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00067604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00076539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00081150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00051912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00456165 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 30,371 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

