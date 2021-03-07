Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $5.82 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,836 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 929,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 192,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,263,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,375. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $46.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

