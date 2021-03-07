Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 29,205 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,761 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 29,205 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDCE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,376 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 74.8% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,240,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,563,000 after buying an additional 1,814,564 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,760,000 after buying an additional 1,126,245 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,266,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 893,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 319,899 shares during the period.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $113,100.00. Also, Director Paul Korus bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,102 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their price target on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen raised their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

PDCE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

